U2’s Las Vegas residency has already grossed close to $110 million

U2's Las Vegas residency, U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, has been a huge success for the band and that's pretty evident from the early box office numbers.

Billboard reports that the first set of 17 residency shows, which wrapped November 4, brought in $109.8 million from 281,000 tickets, or about $16.5 million per show. Those numbers make it the fastest grossing residency in the history of the Billboard Boxscore.

Of course those numbers are high because the U2 tickets aren't cheap, averaging $390.97 per show, which is way above the going rate for tickets to other Vegas residencies. For example, tickets to Lady Gaga's residency average about $290.15 and Bruno Mars tickets are about $285.30.

And U2 stand to earn a whole lot more, with eight more residency shows in December, along with 11 recently announced dates scheduled for January and February. If the numbers keep up, the residency could bring in close to $330 million in total.

Those numbers are quite impressive when you consider Elton John's Vegas residency, The Million Dollar Piano, brought in $131.2 million from 189 shows, while the highest-grossing residency, Celine Dion's A New Day…, brought in $385.1 from 714 shows.

The next U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere residency at The Venetian Resort is happening Friday, December 1. A complete list of dates can be found at U2.com.

