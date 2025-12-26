U2’s Bono performs at annual Christmas Eve Busk in Dublin

Bono and Imelda May take part in the annual Christmas Eve busk on Grafton Street in Dublin, in aid of homeless charity, the Simon Community. Picture date: Wednesday December 24, 2025. (Photo by Conor O Mearain/PA Images via Getty Images)

U2 frontman Bono made an appearance at Dublin's annual Christmas Eve Busk, a gathering of artists who busk on Grafton Street, a busy shopping area in the Irish cap. This year's event took place in front of the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin's city center.

In fan-shot video posted to YouTube, Bono joins Imelda May for a performance of Darlene Love's classic holiday tune "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)," which U2 covered in 1987.

The Christmas Eve Busk started in 2010 when Irish singer Glen Hansard, frontman of The Frames, organized an impromptu performance on Grafton Street to raise money for the homeless community and wound up being joined by several of his fellow musicians. Over the years, a number of big names, including Bono, have taken part alongside him.

This year's busk raised money for the Dublin Simon Community, which provides housing and treatment services to people facing homelessness.

