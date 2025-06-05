U2’s Bono featured in new track by Lil Wayne

Disney/Randy Holmes
By Jill Lances

U2 frontman Bono is featured in "The Days," a new track from rapper Lil Wayne.

The song is the lead single off Wayne's upcoming album, Tha Carter VI, which will arrive on streaming platforms Friday.

The tune sees Wayne reflecting on his life and will be featured in an ad promoting the NBA Finals, which kick off Thursday between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers. In the teaser you can hear Bono singing the chorus of "These are the days."

Bono recently dropped some music of his own. He released a three-song EP of tunes performed in his documentary, Bono: Stories of Surrender, which is streaming now on Apple TV+. Tracks on the EP are "Desire," "The Showman" and "Sunday." The EP is available via digital outlets, with a 7-inch vinyl being released on June 13.

