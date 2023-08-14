U2’s Bono & The Edge give impromptu a cappella performance at Sarajevo Film Festival

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

U2's Bono and The Edge brought their star power to the Friday, August 11, opening of the Sarajevo Film Festival, where the documentary Kiss the Future was screening.

Bono surprised the crowd with an a cappella rendition of Bob Marley's "Redemption Song," with The Edge and the crowd joining in.

Kiss the Future, directed by Nenad Cicin-Sain and produced by Matt DamonBen Affleck and Sarah Anthony, follows a group of underground musicians and creatives during the siege of Sarajevo, which lasted from April 1992 to February 1996. The doc includes footage of U2's memorable 1997 concert at Koševo Stadium celebrating the country's liberation, along with interviews with the band.

The Sarajevo Film Festival runs until August 18.

