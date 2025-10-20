U2’s Adam Clayton auctioning off bass guitars from his personal collection

Artwork for Adam Clayton Juliens’ auction/(courtesy of Julien’s Auctions)

U2 bassist Adam Clayton is auctioning off 18 bass guitars, which are currently part of an exhibition that just opened in Ireland.

0 of 26 Adam Clayton Exhibition NEWBRIDGE, IRELAND - OCTOBER 20: U2 musician Adam Clayton poses with several bass guitars from his personal collection before the opening of the exhibition “Played, Worn & Torn Featuring The Adam Clayton Collection” at The Museum of Style Icons on October 20, 2025 in Newbridge, Co Kildare, Ireland. Following this first ever exhibition in Ireland, the collection will be sold at Julien’s Auctions “Played, Worn & Torn,” two-day live and online auction in Nashville’s Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum on November 20 & November 21 and at juliensauctions.com. (Photo by Debbie Hickey/Getty Images for Juliens Auctions) (Debbie Hickey/Getty Images for Juliens Auction) Adam Clayton Exhibition KILDARE, IRELAND - OCTOBER 20: Bass guitars from U2 musician Adam Clayton's personal collection before the opening of the exhibition “Played, Worn & Torn Featuring The Adam Clayton Collection” at The Museum of Style Icons on October 20, 2025 in Newbridge, Co Kildare, Ireland. The Played, Worn & Torn featuring the Adam Clayton Collection exhibit is set to run at The Museum of Style Icons in Ireland until Nov. 9. It will then move to Nashville, where the guitars will be part of Julien’s Auctions’ Played, Worn & Torn auction Nov. 20-21 at the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum and online at juliensauctions.com.

“I’m fortunate enough to have owned many wonderful instruments in my life and I have amassed a very personal collection of basses over the last 40 years,” Clayton says. “They have all become favorites for one reason or another, a reminder of a particular tour or recording session. I return to them time and time again, it’s a very special relationship, I can’t really explain it.”

“My only regret is that I don’t get to play them all as often as I would like, a musical instrument needs time and attention,” he adds. “I’ll be sad to see these basses go but this is an opportunity to give each and every one of them a new home in the care of a new owner. And maybe they can become someone else’s favorite.”

In addition to the bass guitars, the auction will include Clayton gear, memorabilia and more. Guitars up for grabs include a 2014 Sherwood Green Fender Adam Clayton signature Jazz Bass, played during U2’s 2015 Innocence + Experience tour; his U2 360 Tour 2010 Warwick Gold Reverso electric basses; and his 200 Lakland Joe Osborn J sunburst bass, played during U2’s Vertigo Tour.

More details about the auction can be found at JuliensAuctions.com. A portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.