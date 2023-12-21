U2 Sphere residency tops 'USA Today' list of best concerts of 2023

By Jill Lances

There were a lot of great concerts in 2023, and USA Today has chosen their favorites, with U2 topping the list thanks to their Las Vegas residency, U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere.

“It’s not a concert. It’s an experience,” they write about the shows, which kicked off September 29 at the new high-tech theater, noting, “the perfect band merged with the perfect venue to create an unquestionable marvel.”

They loved the U2 residency so much that it actually beat out the Taylor Swift Eras tour for the top spot, with the paper calling the residency "worth the hype."

Also making USA Today's top concerts of 2023 list is Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks, who landed at eight for their co-headlining trek. The paper notes, "the sardonic New Yorker and the mystical muse of ethereal pop proved an endearing double shot."

