U2 shares Sphere cover of Crowded House’s “Don’t Dream It’s Over” for International Women’s Day

U2 is celebrating International Women's Day by sharing a live cover of the Crowded House classic "Don't Dream It's Over" on their Instagram. The cover has them singing along to a new recording of the song sent to them by Crowded House frontman Neil Finn.

The performance was recorded during the final night of U2's Las Vegas residency, U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, and it was dedicated to Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

“Neil Finn beamed in to Sphere last weekend to sing his song with us for Yulia Navalnaya, who is continuing the fight for freedom and against [Vladimir] Putin — a fight her husband Alexei Navalny gave his life for,” U2 shares in the caption of the post. “On this International Women’s Day, we honor Yulia and all women fighting for freedom around the world, those whose names we know, and those whose names we’ll never know.”

The recording also features backing vocals by the Sphere audience, who sang along for the recording, per Bono's request.

In other Crowded House news, the band just released a new video of their latest single, "Oh Hi." The new clip, featuring the children of Kenya's Aberdare Ranges school, is in support of So They Can, a nonprofit that builds schools in remote parts of Kenya and Tanzania. "Oh Hi" is the first single off Crowded House's new album, Gravity Stairs, which drops May 31.

