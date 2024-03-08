U2 shares Sphere cover of Crowded House’s “Don’t Dream It’s Over” for International Women’s Day

U2 is celebrating International Women's Day by sharing a live cover of the Crowded House classic "Don't Dream It's Over" on their Instagram. The cover has them singing along to a new recording of the song sent to them by Crowded House frontman Neil Finn.
The performance was recorded during the final night of U2's Las Vegas residency, U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, and it was dedicated to Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
In other Crowded House news, the band just released a new video of their latest single, "Oh Hi." The new clip, featuring the children of Kenya's Aberdare Ranges school, is in support of So They Can, a nonprofit that builds schools in remote parts of Kenya and Tanzania. "Oh Hi" is the first single off Crowded House's new album, Gravity Stairs, which drops May 31.
