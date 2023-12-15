U2 shares live performance of “The Fly” from 'U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere'

By Jill Lances

U2 is giving fans who can’t make it to Las Vegas a taste of their residency, U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere.

The Irish rockers just shared a two-minute live video of them performing "The Fly" at the venue, with various words and numbers flashing on the screen behind them, including "Believe," which turns into "Lie."

It ends with the words “It’s Your World You Can Change It” flashing on the screen over and over again.

The next U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere show is happening Friday, December 15, with the final night set for March 2. A complete list of dates can be found at U2.com.

