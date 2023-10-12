U2 releasing remastered 'Under A Blood Red Sky' on Record Store Day for 40th anniversary

U2 is celebrating the 40th anniversary of their iconic live album Under A Blood Red Sky with a special Record Store Day release.

The band is set to drop a remastered version of the album on 180g red vinyl. The new release includes a double-sided insert with credits and lyrics, and the bonus of a large two-sided poster.

Record Store Day Black Friday is happening November 24 at independent record stores across the country. A complete list of releases can be found at recordstoreday.com.

Released November 21, 1983, Under A Blood Red Sky features eight songs recorded live during three shows on the band's War Tour. Two of those songs came from the band's show at Denver's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, which was the subject of last year's concert film U2 Live at Red Rocks: Under a Blood Red Sky.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.