U2 releasing behind-the-scenes look at “Vertigo” video on Friday

U2 is throwing it back to 2004, celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb with a look at the video for the album's first single, "Vertigo."

The band announced they'll release a behind-the-scenes video detailing the making of the song's music video on Friday.

The video for "Vertigo," directed by the team of Alex & Martin, was shot in Spain and had the band performing in a desert. It won a Grammy for Best Short Form Music Video in 2005.

U2 is also celebrating the 20th anniversary of How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb with the release of what they're calling a "shadow album," featuring songs from the original album's recording sessions. Dubbed How To Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb, the album features 10 previously unreleased tracks from the band's archive. It will be released Nov. 29 as an exclusive for Record Store Day Black Friday, along with a digital release.

In addition, on Nov. 22 U2 will release a special 20th anniversary remastered edition of How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb, featuring the bonus track "Fast Car," as well as a package with the remaster and the shadow album together, dubbed How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb (Re-Assemble Edition).

