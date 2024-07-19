U2 releases “Beautiful Day” installment of their 'Deep Dives and B-Sides' digital series

U2 has released the next installment in their digital series, U2 to Love and Only Love - Deep Dives and B-Sides. The latest, "Beautiful Day," is named after the Grammy-winning lead single from their 10th studio album, All That You Can't Leave Behind.

U2 to Love and Only Love - Deep Dives and B-Sides will consist of 12 newly remastered collections, released throughout the year, which are made up of songs that until now were only available on vinyl, CD or cassette.

"Beautiful Day" is the eighth installment in the series and features nine songs, including a remastered edition of the track and three remixes. There's also remastered versions of "Always," which was the "Beautiful Day" B-side, and an early version of the song, as well as "Summer Rain," a B-side from U2: The Best Of 1990-2000 & B-Sides.

Plus there are three live tracks from a concert in Mexico City: "Discothèque," "If You Wear That Velvet Dress" and "Last Night on Earth."

The playlist is now streaming on most digital outlets.

And to coincide with the release, U2 is selling a limited-edition 2024 reissue of a "Beautiful Day" T-shirt. It is available for preorder now, with shirts shipping in August.

U2 launched U2 to Love and Only Love - Deep Dives and B-Sides in April and so far released collections dedicated to "Discothèque," "Staring at the Sun," "Last Night on Earth," "If God Will Send His Angels," "Please," "Mofo" and "Sweetest Thing."

