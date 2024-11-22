U2 releases ‘Luckiest Man In The World' from 'How to Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb'

U2 has released another previously unheard track.

The latest is "Luckiest Man in the World," which appears on the How to Dismantle An Atomic Bomb shadow album, How to Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb, which is now available on digital outlets.

The shadow album contains 10 previously unreleased tracks from the band's archive, with the songs all coming from the original recording sessions for How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb, the Irish rockers' 11th studio album. They previously released three of those tracks: "Happiness," "Country Mile" and "Picture of You (X+Y)."

Physical copies of How to Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb will be released Nov. 29 as an exclusive for Record Store Day Black Friday.

Also out Nov. 22 is a special 20th anniversary remastered edition of How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb, as well as a package with the remaster and the shadow album together, dubbed How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb (Re-Assemble Edition), plus various box sets on vinyl and CD.

