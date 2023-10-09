U2 adds “Pride” to Las Vegas residency in reaction to violence in Israel

U2 was back in Las Vegas for weekend two of their U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere residency and changed up the set list a bit in light of the ongoing violence in Israel, adding "Pride" to the show.

"In the light of what's happened in Israel and Gaza, a song about non-violence seems somewhat ridiculous, even laughable, but our prayers have always been for peace and for non-violence…," Bono told the crowd ahead of the performance. "But our hearts and our anger, you know where that's pointed. So, sing with us… and those beautiful kids at that music festival…"

Bono changed the opening lyrics to the song, singing, “Early morning, October 7/ as the sun is rising in the dessert sky/ Stars of David they took your life/but they could not take your pride.”

This weekend's shows also saw the residency debut of “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For," which was played during the acoustic portion of the show.

U2 is back at the Sphere for their next show on Wednesday, October 11. A complete list of dates can be found at U2.com.

