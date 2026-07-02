Tyler Perry says he's excited for fans to see characters' growth in 'Why Did I Get Married Again?'

Tyler Perry is continuing his Why Did I Get Married? franchise with Why Did I Get Married Again?, premiering Sept. 9 on Netflix.

The film reunites most of the original cast as a group of longtime friends who gather in Lake Como, Italy, for the wedding of Marcus and Angela's daughter. It's an experience that shows the group how much their children have grown to mirror them.

Speaking to People, Tyler said he is "most excited for audiences to see how these characters have matured and how their love for each other took them through some really hard times."

He added, "It's a wonderful reminder of how people grow, change, mature and settle into what marriage is and not what we think it is when we're young."

Returning cast members include Lamman Rucker, Sharon Leal, Jill Scott, Richard T. Jones, Tasha Smith and Michael Jai White.Taraji P. Henson joins the franchise as newcomer Roselyn, the groom's mother.

"This was one of those projects that I knew I had to say yes to, not just because of Tyler, but because of this entire cast," Taraji told People. "It's also not every day that you get to work with one of your best friends, so sharing scenes with my girl Tasha Smith was amazing. We almost had too much fun!"

Describing her character, she said, "She's actually been friends with the group for a long time. She's the fierce, powerful businesswoman who travels with the group to Lake Como to see her son get married ... and let's just say, may be traveling with some extra baggage of her own!"

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