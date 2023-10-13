Two new tracks released from Jimmy Buffett’s final album, 'Equal Strain on All Parts'

Fans of the late Jimmy Buffett are getting another preview of his upcoming posthumous album, Equal Strain On All Parts, which drops November 3.

Two new songs from the album have just been released, including a cover of Bob Dylan's "Mozambique" featuring special guest Emmylou Harris. "Mozambique" originally appeared on Dylan's 1976 album, Desire.

The second is an original autobiographical track, "University of Bourbon Street," featuring New Orleans' own Preservation Hall Jazz Band. It has Jimmy singing about the life lessons he learned while experiencing the city's famed party street.

Equal Strain on All Parts, which also features guest appearances by Paul McCartney and Angélique Kidjo, was recorded while Buffett was battling Merkel cell skin cancer. He passed away from the disease on September 1.

The album is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.