Two more Pete Townshend solo albums being reissued on half-speed mastered vinyl

Two more albums from Pete Townshend's solo catalog are set to be reissued on half-speed mastered vinyl.

After releasing half-speed reissues of 1977's Rough Mix and 1980's Empty Glass in June, Townshend is now set to drop 1982's All The Best Cowboys Have Chinese Eyes and 1985's White City (A Novel) on May 17.

Like the first two releases, both albums have been mastered on limited-edition black vinyl by noted producer and engineer Jon Astley, who's also Pete's former brother-in-law. The half-speed mastering technique produces superior quality vinyl LPs.

All The Best Cowboys Have Chinese Eyes, Pete's third solo release, featured such songs as "Uniforms (Corp d'Esprit)" and "Face Dances Part 2." His fourth solo release, White City (A Novel), was a concept album set in a low income housing estate near where Pete grew up. Songs on the album include "Face The Face," which was a top 40 hit for Townshend, and "Give Blood," which features Pink Floyd's David Gilmour.

Both albums are available for preorder now.

In other Townshend news ... the rocker was on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, March 26, to promote The Who's Tommy, which is set to open Thursday, March 28, at the Nederlander Theatre on Broadway. Townshend joined the cast for a medley of songs from the show, including "Pinball Wizard," "See Me, Feel Me" and "Listening To You."

