Two Blondie albums returning to digital services

Blondie is bringing two of their albums back to digital services.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band announced on Instagram that Ghosts of Download and Panic of Girls will both be returning to all digital streaming platforms on Friday.

Panic of Girls, Blondie's ninth studio album, was released in 2011 and was the band's first album of new material in almost eight years.

Ghosts of Download was the band's 10th studio album and was released in 2014 as part of a double album put out in honor of Blondie's 40th anniversary. The other LP, Greatest Hits Deluxe Redux, was made up of reworked versions of their classic singles.

The news of the albums' digital return comes as Blondie co-founder Chris Stein just released his new autobiography, Under A Rock: A Memoir, which features a foreword by the band's frontwoman, Debbie Harry. Stein and Harry will sit down for a conversation promoting the book in New York on June 27.

Blondie is currently on tour overseas and will play the Mallorca Live Festival in Mallorca, Spain, on Thursday. A complete list of shows can be found at blondie.net.

