Triumph to be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Canadian Heavy Metal musicians Rik Emmett and Mike Levine, both of the group Triumph, performs onstage at the Rosemont Horizon, Rosement, Illinois, December 29, 1984. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Hard rockers Triumph, best known for such songs as "Magic Power," "Fight the Good Fight" and "Lay it on the Line,” have been chosen for induction into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The band is part of this year’s Legends Induction and will be celebrated at an event at Toronto’s Lyric Theatre, Meridian Arts Centre, on Oct. 17.

Once inducted, the band will receive permanent recognition at the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame’s location at Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre in Calgary.

Triumph was at their peak of popularity in the '70s and '80s, releasing their last record, Edge of Excess, in 1993. They were known for their explosive live shows, which featured pyrotechnics, lasers and more.

This isn’t the first time the band was honored by their home country. They were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2008 and Canada's Walk of Fame in 2019.

In June, the music of Triumph was celebrated with the release of the tribute album Magic Power: All Star Tribute to Triumph, featuring artists like Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash, former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach, Heart's Nancy Wilson and more covering songs from the band.

