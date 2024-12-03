Trio of Robert Palmer albums getting first-ever vinyl release

Three albums by the late Robert Palmer will be released on vinyl for the very first time.

The records, Live at the Apollo, Drive and Rhythm & Blues, will be released on vinyl on Feb. 14, and will also be reissued on CD and digitally the same day.

Rhythm & Blues, Palmer's 13th studio album, was originally released in 1999. Drive came out in 2003, and would wind up being Palmer's 14th and final studio release before his September 2003 death.

Live at the Apollo, released in May 2001, was Palmer's first-ever complete live album. It was recorded in New York on the final U.S. date of his 1988 Heavy Nova tour and features performances of hits like "Addicted To Love," "Simply Irresistible" and "I Didn't Mean To Turn You On."

All three albums are available for preorder now.

