Trevor Rabin releases powerful new song, “Oklahoma”

InsideOut Music

By Jill Lances

Former Yes guitarist Trevor Rabin has released the brand new song "Oklahoma" from his upcoming album, Rio, which will be his first solo album of vocal material in 34 years.

Rabin says the song was inspired by the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168 people.

“It traumatized the entire nation and will always be a dark day for the country,” Rabin shares. “Thirty plus years later I believed the time was right and OK to tackle the song I had written. It’s dedicated to family and friends who lost loved ones.”

You can listen to "Oklahoma" now via digital outlets and watch the video on YouTube.

Rio, named after Rabin's granddaughter, is available for preorder now.

