Worker killed after trench collapses at Arizona construction site

File photo. A construction worker died when a trench he was digging collapsed and buried him.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A worker in Arizona died on Tuesday after he was trapped in a 6-foot trench at a construction site, authorities said.

According to Goodyear Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Mayra Reeson, the victim was identified as 44-year-old Ronald Andrew Baquera Jr.

Firefighters were called to the construction site in Goodyear shortly after 1 p.m. MST on Monday.

Workers at the site told authorities that Baquera was digging a hole when it caved in.

Fire crews arrived and found workers actively attempting to rescue the man, who was buried under a large amount of dirt, according to Ruben Real, a spokesperson for the Goodyear Fire Department.

Crews could not reach Baquera because of a large amount of dirt that created unstable conditions in the trench, Real said.

"My daughter is really torn up. She spends almost every day with him. She's a little distraught, and my son's angry,” Melissa Prado said.



STORY: https://t.co/HlwWVx9Vtb pic.twitter.com/qD5nspyk9l — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) July 30, 2025

After about 30 minutes, crews switched to a “more methodical recovery approach” for the safety of the workers involved, Real said.

The workers recovered and removed Baquera’s body at about 2 a.m., Real added.

“The problem was as they pulled dirt out more dirt was collapsing in which really made this rescue almost impossible,” Goodyear Police Deputy Chief Jose Gonzalez told reporters. “Our hearts go out to the family of the individual who’s trapped, as well as to the partners who are here working with this individual. No one goes to work expecting not to come home that night.”

The Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the incident.

Melissa Prado, mother of two of Baquera’s children, told KNXV-TV that he was a great father.

“My daughter is really torn up. She spends almost every day with him,” she said. “She’s a little distraught, and my son’s angry.”

© 2025 Cox Media Group