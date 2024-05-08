Woman arrested for allegedly kicking, shaking toddler ‘like a rag doll’ on flight

Woman arrested for abusing child on plane FILE PHOTO: Breanna R. Mistler, 33, was arrested at Sea-Tac Airport in Seattle on May 1 after witnesses said she abused a two-year-old child on a Delta flight from Puerta Vallarta, KIRO7 is reporting. (Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images)

A California woman was arrested last week after she allegedly kicked and shook a toddler on a flight from Mexico to Seattle.

Breanna R. Mistler, 33, was arrested at Sea-Tac Airport in Seattle on May 1 after witnesses said she abused a 2-year-old child on a Delta flight from Puerta Vallarta, KIRO7 is reporting.

According to a criminal complaint, the toddler woke Mistler up and multiple passengers witnessed Mistler shake the child “like a rag doll,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. According to the complaint, while other passengers tried to intervene, Mistler continued abusing the child.

Mistler was arrested when at the airport. Customs and border patrol officers told investigators that they noted bruises on the child.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in a statement said that “In ordering Mistler detained at the Federal Detention Center at SeaTac, Judge Brian Tsuchida said he was concerned about the safety of the child “because (Mistler) had committed the assaults in front of so many people on a lengthy plane trip.”

The Judge said he had an independent duty to protect the victim.

Authorities did not say if Mistler is the child’s mother. The child has been placed with other relatives, according to KTXL.

