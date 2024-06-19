Woman arrested after 3-year-old son walks down sidewalk with handgun

Handgun

Toddler with gun: File photo. An Iowa woman is facing charges after her 3-year-old son was observed walking down a sidewalk with a loaded handgun. (Silas Stein/Picture alliance via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

IOWA CITY, Iowa — An Iowa woman is facing charges after her 3-year-old son was discovered wandering through a neighborhood with a loaded handgun, authorities said.

According to Johnson County online court records, Samantha Marie Hall, 31, of Iowa City, was charged with making firearms available to a minor and child endangerment.

The charges stem from a June 14 incident, according to WQAD-TV. According to the arrest affidavit, a passerby observed the boy walking down a sidewalk and carrying the weapon in the 1600 block of Vesti Lane in Iowa City at 7:47 p.m. CDT, KCRG-TV reported.

The person took the gun away from the toddler and discovered that it had a full magazine, according to the television station.

Police said that Hall grabbed her son and returned to their home.

According to police, Hall told officers that she was cleaning her house and did not notice that her son had walked away, KCRG reported. While admitting to owning the firearm, Hall allegedly said she did not realize the toddler had walked out of their home with the gun, according to the television station.

In the criminal complaint, Hall allegedly admitted to keeping a handgun on her nightstand, which presented a risk to her son’s safety, WQAD reported.

© 2024 Cox Media Group

