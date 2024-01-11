Woman allegedly shoplifting at Walmart drops merchandise, 3-year-old child and runs away

Woman arrested for shoplifting, endangering child A Kentucky woman, allegedly shoplifting from a Louisville Walmart, dropped everything when confronted by police, including her 3-year-old child. (Minerva Studio/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A Kentucky woman, allegedly shoplifting from a Louisville Walmart, dropped everything when confronted by store employees including her 3-year-old child.

Jacariah Girton, 21, was approached by the store’s loss prevention employee as she was leaving the store with merchandise that was allegedly shoplifted, WLKY reported. Girton, with her 3-year-old, pushed past the employee and ran into the store’s parking lot still pushing the merchandise in a cart.

According to police, when Girton reached her car, she dropped the child on the ground, abandoned the merchandise and ran away on foot.

The arrest report said Girton acted in a manner that showed “extreme indifference to the value of human life and creating substantial danger of death or serious physical injury.”

EMS was called to check on the child who was not seriously injured.

The incident happened on Dec. 17. Girton turned herself in on Monday. She is charged with wanton endangerment and shoplifting.

According to WAVE, Girton had $100-$150 worth of groceries in her cart.

