Woman accused of breaking into ex-boyfriend’s home, tossing pickled pork on couch

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Florida woman is accused of breaking into her former boyfriend’s home, where she dumped a bottle of pickled pork on the man’s couch, authorities said.

Aukievah Ny’Ka Reddick, 22, of Fort Myers, was arrested on March 1, according to Lee County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. She was charged with battery, damage to property under $200/criminal mischief and burglary, online records show.

According to the sheriff’s office, Reddick allegedly broke into her former boyfriend’s residence in Lehigh Acres, WINK-TV reported.

Deputies arriving at the scene said they observed Reddick throwing a two-liter container of soda at her former boyfriend, according to the television station.

A video shown to deputies allegedly showed the victim arriving at his residence and confronting Reddick, WFLA-TV reported. The suspect then allegedly threw the pickled pork onto the man’s couch, damaging the furniture as juices seeped into the upholstery, according to the television station.

“Deputies learned Reddick had used a hidden spare key to break into the home,” the sheriff’s office said in a video posted on Facebook. “She proceeded to throw and break items around the house, and at one point Reddick takes a bottle of pickled pork and dumps it all over the victim’s couch.”

A shattered glass item was also observed near a washing machine.

Reddick was released on March 3 after posting $7,225 bail, online records show. She is scheduled to appear in court on April 1.

