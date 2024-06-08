William Anders, former Apollo 8 astronaut killed in plane crash at 90

William Anders BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 22: Astronaut Maj. Gen. William Anders arrives at the 6th Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 22, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Former Apollo 8 astronaut, retired Maj. Gen. William Anders died Friday in a plane crash near the San Juan Island in Washington. He was 90 years old.

William Anders’ son, Greg Anders, confirmed the news of his death to The Associated Press.

“The family is devastated,” Greg Anders said, according to the AP. “He was a great pilot and we will miss him terribly.”

San Juan County Sheriff Eric Peter said that a report came in just after 11:30 a.m. Friday that a plane crashed into the water by the north end of Jones Island, the AP reported. The Federal Aviation Association said that only the pilot was on the plane when the crash happened. The plane was a Beech A45.

William Anders was known for his “Earthrise” photograph from the lunar orbit and became one of the most recognized images during the 20th century, Bloomberg reproted. The photo was taken during the 1968 Apollo 8 mission, The New York Times reported.

He was part of the first group of men who left Earth’s orbit alongside Col. Frank Borman and Capt. James Lovell Jr., the Times reported.





