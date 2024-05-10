Why are people putting pickles in their Dr Pepper drinks? Ask Mississippi Memaw

Pickles in Dr Pepper? A TikTok video that features pickles in a Dr Pepper has gone viral.

It probably wouldn’t be your first thought when it comes to food combinations, but a taste combination promoted by a Mississippi Memaw has gained a lot of attention.

On May 1, TikTok user Mississippi Memaw (@mississippimemaw) shared a video of herself at a Sonic restaurant ordering a Dr Pepper with pickles.

Not a separate order of pickles, but pickles in the drink.

“Do y’all like pickles? Do y’all like Dr Pepper? Well come on with Memaw, cause Memaw’s fitting to show you something,” the TikToker states in her video.

Memaw puts in her order and drives up to the window to get the drink.

“Alright I done put my straw in my cup, but let’s see what it looks like,” Memaw says, showing the pickles floating in the drink.

“Don’t knock it till you try it. If you like pickles and you like Dr Pepper, and you’re probably like ‘Ew gross, I would never ever drink that,’ but there’s a lot of people that do drink this,” Memaw says. “Did you hear her, the way she took my order? I’m not the only person that’s ever ordered this, babe.”

“It’s really good. Y’all should try it.”

It appears the advice was taken. Hundreds of thousands of people shared the video, and more than 6,500 people commented on the drink combination.

Referring to the Sonic employee’s reaction to the order, someone on TikTok wrote, “I love how she isn’t even phased.”

“me and 2 year old tried it today!! new favorite,” another commenter wrote.

Another suggested they had been drinking the combination for decades, but for the best taste, you had to add Best Maid dill pickles.

Sonic confirmed to the “Today Show,” that it has noticed more orders of what it’s calling a “Dr. Pepper Pucker.”

“With thousands of unique ways to customize your drink at SONIC, we are no stranger to seeing our fans create fun and unexpected flavor combinations,” a Sonic representative said.

“The addition of pickle slices was a new one though, and we’ve seen an increase in guests adding them to their drinks over the past week,” the rep continues. “While the ‘Dr. Pepper Pucker’ is not an official drink on SONIC’s menu, we appreciate and encourage the creativity. And who knows… if your drink innovation is popular enough, it might just end up on our menu!”

Keurig/Dr Pepper said it’s not averse to the idea.

”With regards to future flavors, we always explore new flavors and trends and love that Dr Pepper fans always find a way to make it their own,” the rep says.

