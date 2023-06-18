West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins resigns after DUI arrest

PITTSBURGH — West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins resigned Saturday night, a day after he was arrested in Pittsburgh on suspicion of driving under the influence.

According to a news release on the Pittsburgh Police Department’s public safety site, Huggins, 69, of Morgantown, was found by officers to be blocking traffic “in the middle of the road” at about 8:30 p.m. EDT Friday while driving a black SUV. The door of the Hall of Fame basketball coach’s vehicle was open and had “a flat and shredded tire,” police said in the release.

Huggins announces resignation

Update 10:30 p.m. EDT June 17: West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins resigned and announced his retirement Saturday night, a day after he was arrested on a DUI charge in Pittsburgh, the university confirmed.

“Today, I have submitted a letter to President Gordon Gee and Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker informing them of my resignation and intention to retire as head men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University effective immediately,” Huggins said in a statement.

“My recent actions do not represent the values of the University or the leadership expected in this role. While I have always tried to represent our University with honor, I have let all of you -- and myself -- down. I am solely responsible for my conduct and sincerely apologize to the University community – particularly to the student-athletes, coaches and staff in our program.

“I must do better, and I plan to spend the next few months focused on my health and my family so that I can be the person they deserve,” Huggins said.

University President Gordon Gee and athletics director Wren Baker said in a joint statement that Huggins submitted his letter of resignation on Saturday and it was accepted “in light of recent events.”

“We support his decision so that he can focus on his health and family,” the statement read. “On behalf of West Virginia University, we share our appreciation for his service to our University, our community and our state. During his time as a student-athlete, assistant coach and head coach, Coach Huggins devoted himself to his players, to our student body, to our fans and alumni and to all West Virginians. His contributions will always be a part of our history.”

I hate to see a guy that I have been friends for decades have serious issues.Yes Bob Huggins Hall of Famer with over 900 career wins MUST forget basketball and take care of his health as 3 DUI ‘s & 2 recently in his life indicates that a major problem exists . Needs HELP! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) June 18, 2023

Huggins expected to resign

Update 10:11 p.m. EDT June 17: ESPN and The Athletic, each quoting unnamed sources, reported late Saturday that West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins is expected to resign after his arrest on a DUI charge.

ESPN reported that Huggins informed his players of his impending resignation in a team meeting on Saturday.

There has been no official announcement by Huggins, the university or its athletic department, WDTV reported.

Friday’s arrest came six weeks after Huggins used an anti-gay slur two times during in an interview with a Cincinnati radio station, ESPN reported.

Huggins quickly apologized, calling it an “insensitive and abhorrent phrase.” West Virginia suspended him for three games, reduced his salary by $1 million and amended his contract to a year-by-year agreement, according to WBOY-TV.

In 2004, Huggins was convicted of a drunken driving charge while coaching at Cincinnati, ESPN reported. He was suspended for approximately two months after pleading no contest and was ordered to undergo rehabilitation.

Bob Huggins informed his team tonight that he won’t be coaching them next season, sources confirmed to ESPN. https://t.co/YvsVu7mvXa — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) June 18, 2023

Original report: According to WPXI-TV, after Huggins had difficulty moving the vehicle off the street, he was given field sobriety tests, which he failed.

West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins was arrested for drunk driving Friday night in Pittsburgh. https://t.co/H0IxVBLThR — WPXI (@WPXI) June 17, 2023

A breath test determined that Huggins’ blood alcohol content level was 0.21%, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08% in Pennsylvania, ESPN reported, citing a police report. A blood sample also was taken from Huggins at an area hospital.

According to a criminal complaint, police found a white bag full of empty beer cans on the floor of Huggins’ SUV, The New York Times reported. Another white bag filled with cans was found in the trunk of the vehicle, according to the newspaper.

Huggins was arrested and charged with DUI and later released from custody, WPXI reported.

In a statement, West Virginia officials said they were “aware” of Huggins’ arrest.

“We are gathering more information and will take appropriate action once the review is complete,” university officials said.

Huggins, who played for the Mountaineers while in college, has coached at his alma mater since 2007, ESPN reported. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September 2022 after compiling an 863-389 overall career record.

Huggins has led West Virginia to 11 NCAA tournaments, including a Final Four appearance in 2010. His record with the Mountaineers is 345-203, according to Sports-Reference.com.

Huggins spent one season at Kansas State (2006-2007). He led Cincinnati to 14 straight NCAA tournament appearances from 1992 to 2005 and had a 398-128 record at the school, according to Sports-Reference.com. He took the Bearcats to the Final Four in 1992.

Huggins spent his first five seasons coaching at Akron, where he compiled a 97-46 record.

He has the most wins of any active men’s Division I basketball coach, according to the Times. He ranks eighth on the career win list and needs 14 more victories to pass Adolph Rupp and tie Connecticut’s Jim Calhoun on the all-time list, the newspaper reported.