Weighty issue: Angler accused of cheating during fishing tournament

Curtis Lee Daniels faces charges after he was accused of placing weights inside a largemouth bass he caught during a fishing tournament.
Accused: Curtis Lee Daniels is accused of placing weights inside a largemouth bass he caught during a fishing tournament. (Wood County Sheriff's Office )
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LAKE FORK, Texas — A Texas man competing in a fishing tournament is accused of trying to tip the scales in his favor, organizers said.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, Curtis Lee Daniels, of Willow Park, placed three 0.75-ounce fishing weights in the stomach of a largemouth bass that he entered in a Lake Fork Lure Company fishing tournament on March 8.

Daniels was arrested and charged with violating a fishing tournament law, KLTV reported. Because the prize amount for the tournament was more than $10,000, the charge against Daniels is a third-degree felony, according to the television station.

Before his arrest, Daniels had won two hourly prizes that totaled $2,500, KDFW reported.

According to wildlife officials, tournament organizers flagged the bass during a weigh-in after a metal detector found foreign objects inside the fish.

“Maintaining fairness and integrity in competitive fishing is incredibly important to us, and we greatly appreciate the diligence and attention you gave to this matter,” tournament organizers said in a statement. “Your efforts help protect the reputation of the sport and ensure that honest anglers can compete on a level playing field.”

Daniels was held at the Wood County Jail on a $20,000 bond, KLTV reported. According to online booking records, Daniels was released on Monday.

He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines, according to KLTV. Daniels also could have his license revoked and could be forced to make civil restitution, according to the TPWD website.

