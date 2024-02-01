Wedding band lost in recycling bin, found

Ring found A woman mistakenly lost her wedding band in a recycling container but thanks to some city workers, it was found. (City of Greenville, South Carolina/Facebook)

GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina workers saved one woman’s day when they found her lost wedding band in a mound of recycling.

Melanie Harper tossed her recycling into the bin at her local recycling center on Sunday, and along with the recycling went her ring.

She emailed workers at the Rutherford Road recycling center in Greenville, South Carolina, writing, “I know the likelihood of finding this is slim to none. But, if the ring is found during the course of processing the recycling, I would be most appreciative if someone could contact me,” WYFF reported.

The crew didn’t process the load and instead dumped it on the ground and started digging for hours.

Greenville city officials posted about the search for the ring on Facebook, saying, “After hours of searching, Travis Golden struck gold. White gold. They called a very grateful Melanie, who came out to PW to reunite with her ring.”

