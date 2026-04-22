Waymo pauses operations in San Antonio after empty vehicle swept into flooded roadway

The self-driving company paused operations in San Antonio after an unoccupied vehicle was swept into a waterway.

SAN ANTONIO — Waymo temporarily paused its operations in San Antonio on Monday after flooding in the Texas city pulled one of self-driving company’s robotaxis into a waterway.

The unoccupied robotaxi entered a flooded roadway during a period of heavy rain in San Antonio and was then pulled into an active waterway, the San Antonio Express-News reported. The company did not say where the vehicle was swept away.

San Antonio International Airport recorded 4.42 inches of rain on Monday, according to KSAT.

Waymo: Service paused after robotaxi swept away in San Antonio flood https://t.co/sjXowgMnkz — San Antonio Express-News (@ExpressNews) April 21, 2026

“Safety is our highest priority at Waymo, both for people who choose to ride with us and those with whom we share the streets,” Waymo spokesperson Chris Bonelli said in a statement. “As a result of the flooding in San Antonio, we temporarily paused our local operations and are continuing to monitor road conditions.”

Waymo said it is coordinating with local authorities and is working to recover the vehicle, the Express-News reported.

Bonelli told the newspaper that the company will resume operations in San Antonio “when it’s safe to do so.”

Waymo began operating in the city in February and has experienced a few issues, KSAT reported. Several social media posts appeared to show the self-driving vehicle traveling in the wrong direction, according to the television station.

In March, the company expanded its coverage to include rides to and from the airport, KENS reported.

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