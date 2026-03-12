Walt Disney World announces reopening dates for Buzz Lightyear, Big Thunder Mountain

Guests will discover new magic in Big Thunder Mountain Railroad when it reopens in 2026 at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. They’ll find themselves among beautiful Rainbow Caverns when the trains rattle their way underground to spectacular natural caverns full of phosphorescent pools, but they may not be as friendly as they first appear. (Disney)

Several big-ticket rides will once again be welcoming guests this year at Walt Disney World.

The company announced that Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin and Big Thunder Mountain will be open in the spring.

Riders can join the mission to defeat Zurg starting on April 8. The interactive ride has been reimagined and will introduce a new character, Buddy, “a new support bot at Star Command, who will help you train with some target practice,” Disney said.

“From interactive targets that will now react and light up when hit, to new hand-held blasters that will include an always-on laser and new lighting, sound and vibration effects, Buddy has full confidence you’ll succeed,” the company shared.

The ride will also have a new PhotoPass offering that will include scores and ranks for the first time.

The wildest ride in the wilderness will once again be jostling riders when Big Thunder Mountain Railroad reopens in early May.

Also in May, Bluey and Bingo from the Bluey cartoon will meet guests at Disney’s Animal Kingdom starting on May 26. Fans of all ages can play games and dance with the larger-than-life characters at Conservation Station, where they can also learn about animals that are native to Australia.

The same day, over in Hollywood Studios, Disney J. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! will take visitors “on an adventure to find Goofy, Daisy, and Pluto. Get ready to sing along to upbeat original songs, join in on interactive fun and dance like no one is watching.” The outdoor courtyard of “The Walt Disney Studios” will also reopen. Later this summer, The Magic of Disney Animation will have several areas where guests can learn about animation from an animatronic “happy snowman” Olaf and prerecorded videos from legendary animators during the “Olaf Draws” show.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster starring Aerosmith recently closed, but after a short refurb, it will be reintroduced with the flair of the Muppets later this summer.

The new take on the old attraction “will come speeding into Hollywood Studios this summer, fueled by the fun tunes of the Electric Mayhem and the high-speed hijinks of The Muppets.

Grogu, AKA “Baby Yoda,” will join Din Djarin, or The Mandalorian, on a new mission on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run starting on May 22.

“For the first time ever, you’ll be in charge of what planets your ship visits, so you may fly through some familiar locations. Plus, a new gameplay addition allows our trusty engineers to communicate directly with Grogu during the mission,” Disney said.

Finally, Disney will celebrate the 250th anniversary of America with “Soarin’ Across America” in Epcot, starting on May 26, taking passengers on a flight highlighting the country and sights such as the Grand Canyon and other iconic locations.

© 2025 Cox Media Group