Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins Home Run Derby

Home run champ: Vladimir Guerrero shows the form that earned him the title in Monday's Home Run Derby.

SEATTLE — Like father, like son. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. duplicated the feat set by his father 16 years ago on Monday, winning the 2023 Home Run Derby at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.

Guerrero Jr., the slugging first baseman for the Toronto Blue Jays, outlasted Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Bay Rays 25-23 in the final round. He joins his father, Vladimir Guerrero Sr., who won the 2007 contest, as a winner in the annual event. They are the first father-son combination to win the Home Run Derby, ESPN reported.

The elder Guerrero was playing for the Los Angeles Angels when he edged Toronto’s Alex Rios in the final, according to The Associated Press.

Guerrero Jr. advanced by defeating Mookie Betts 26-11 in the first round and knocked off hometown favorite Julio Rodriguez 21-20 in the second round. Rodriguez had advanced to the second round by dispatching two-time champion Pete Alonso of the New York Mets, 41- 21.

Arozarena defeated Adolis Garcia 24-17 in the first round and topped Luis Robert of the Chicago White Sox, 35-22.