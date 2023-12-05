Virginia home explodes after suspect fires flare gun, police say

Firefighters on scene: File photo. Firefighters were able to bring a blaze under control after a house exploded in Arlington, Virginia, on Monday night. (Katifcam/iStock )

ARLINGTON, Va. — Residents in northern Virginia were asked to shelter in place on Monday after a house exploded while police were attempting to serve a search warrant, authorities said.

According to the Arlington County Police, an alert was issued shortly after 8:15 p.m. in the Bluemont neighborhood of Arlington after a flare gun apparently ignited the fire, WTTG-TV reported.

Police received reports of a man firing a flare gun from a home on the 800 block of North Burlington Street at around 4:45 p.m. EST, according to WRC-TV.

At about 8:30 p.m., officers were attempting to execute a search warrant when the suspect allegedly fired multiple rounds from the flare gun, WUSA-TV reported.

#Breaking: Units are on scene of a structure fire on the 800 block of N Burlington St. Expect a large fire dept and police response. Avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/FDgoyvxDA8 — Arlington Fire & EMS (@ArlingtonVaFD) December 5, 2023

Update: Fire is under control, crews continue to battle small spot fires. Units remaining on scene for an undetermined amount of time. — Arlington Fire & EMS (@ArlingtonVaFD) December 5, 2023

A video purporting to be the house that exploded was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I was in the back of my house, and I had been hearing prior to this, some sort of firecracker sorts of sounds, and then suddenly there’s a loud boom, and my entire house is shaking,” Annelise Quinn, a neighbor, told WRC. “All the lights went off immediately.”

Just heard a massive explosion coming from Arlington. Shook our balcony windows with a huge thud.



Sirens now. Smoke and red fire due north/northeast near Ballston. @ARLnowDOTcom @WTOP @washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/4LoHOUVTx3 — Ryan Hauser (@R__Hauser) December 5, 2023

A spokesperson for Arlington County Police told WJLA-TV that officers on the scene sustained minor injuries but did not need to be taken to a hospital.

“The preliminary investigation indicates a suspect discharged a flare gun from his residence. No property damage or injuries have been reported,” Arlington County Police Department spokesperson Ashley Savage told ARLnow.com.

According to a social media post by Arlington Fire & EMS, the fire has been brought under control as crews continue to battle small spot fires.

U.S. Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., tweeted that he is “monitoring the emergency response to a major explosion in the Bluemont neighborhood of Arlington tonight.”

“This is very, very scary, and my profound thanks go out to first responders working to secure the area and keep everyone safe,” Beyer wrote.

Monitoring the emergency response to a major explosion in the Bluemont neighborhood of Arlington tonight. This is very, very scary, and my profound thanks go out to first responders working to secure the area and keep everyone safe. — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) December 5, 2023

Delegate Patrick Hope, who lives in the area, also posted on X.

“For all who are checking in- my family and I are fine but our house shook and we could see the flames from our front yard,” Hope wrote. “Thank you @ArlingtonVaPD @ArlingtonVaFD who are on the scene of a very dangerous situation tonight.”