Vince McMahon accused of sex trafficking by ex-WWE employee: Lawsuit

Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A former WWE employee filed suit Thursday against the company, its co-founder Vince McMahon and a former executive, accusing them of sex trafficking, court records show.

The lawsuit from Janel Grant, a former employee at the WWE’s headquarters in Connecticut, was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Grant said she “was the victim of physical and emotional abuse, sexual assault and trafficking at WWE.” Named in the suit are McMahon and John Laurinaitis, the WWE’s former head of talent relations.

Check back for more on this developing story.


