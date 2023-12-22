USPS to raise price of stamps in January

Stamp increase FILE PHOTO: The cost to buy new Forever Stamps is going up next month. (Gramper/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

While most correspondence can be done over email, text or other electronic means, sometimes mail has to be sent and the next time you have to buy stamps you may be in for a slight sticker shock.

The USPS charges 66 cents for a single stamp for letters weighing up to one ounce. But come Jan. 21, the rates will go up by two pennies to 68 cents.

This is the fifth hike in less than three years, USA Today reported.

You can stock up on Forever stamps now before the price goes up, Money suggests.

But regular stamps aren’t the only ones increasing. Almost all postage is going up.

Metered letters up to one ounce will now cost 64 cents or an increase of a penny.

Domestic postcards are 51 cents now but will be 53 cents next year, while international postcards which now are $1.50 to send will be a nickel more expensive. The same goes for international letters up to one ounce.

If something is more than an ounce, the additional cost remains 24 cents.

Packages will cost about 5.4% to 5.9% more than they do now depending on the type of service, USA Today reported.

The increased fees were proposed in October but are scheduled to take effect next month.

Also coming next year are new stamp designs. Not all have been released, but the USPS said there will be a series that honors the 50th anniversary of “Dungeons & Dragons,” featuring 10 characters. A stamp will honor legendary UCLA basketball coach John Wooden.

Another set will highlight carnival nights, showing illuminated rides.

Finally, there will be a set that honors the work of Ansel Adams, showing 16 photographs taken by the artist and environmentalist.

There will also be a new Love stamp, one honoring Constance Baker Motley, a stamp for the Year of the Dragon and one for The Underground Railroad.