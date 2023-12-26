US retaliates against militants in Iraq after US service members wounded in attack

US retaliates after drone attacks ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 22: U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a virtual Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting in November. On Monday, Dec. 25, Austin said the US launched an attacked after Hezbollah orchestrated drone attacks against US troops. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/Getty Images)

The U.S. on Monday attacked multiple facilities in Iraq used by the paramilitary group Hezbollah in retaliation for drone attacks on U.S. facilities in northern Iraq earlier in the day, according to a statement released by the U.S. Department of Defense.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said the strikes were carried out at the direction of President Joe Biden, The Associated Press reported.

The strikes, Austin said, were in response to attacks carried out by Hezbollah against coalition forces in the region. One of those attacks was on Erbil Air Base earlier on Monday, which injured three U.S. personnel.

Austin said one service member was in critical condition after the attack, according to a statement from the Defense secretary.

“My prayers are with the brave Americans who were injured,” Austin said in his statement.

“And let me be clear — the President and I will not hesitate to take necessary action to defend the United States, our troops, and our interests,” his statement continued. “There is no higher priority. While we do not seek to escalate conflict in the region, we are committed and fully prepared to take further necessary measures to protect our people and our facilities.”

The Iranian-backed militant group had earlier claimed credit for using a one-way attack drone to target the U.S. forces on Erbil Air Base on Monday morning, according to Reuters.

Reuters reported on another drone attack on the barracks at the Erbil base on Oct. 26. The attack penetrated U.S. air defenses but failed to detonate.

“These strikes are intended to hold accountable those elements directly responsible for attacks on coalition forces in Iraq and Syria and degrade their ability to continue attacks,” General Michael Erik Kurilla, U.S. Central Command Commander, said in a statement. “We will always protect our forces.”

According to the Pentagon, preliminary reports indicate that the three facilities were destroyed.