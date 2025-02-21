UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting: Luigi Mangione to appear in court for first time since arraignment

FILE PHOTO: Luigi Mangione appears for his arraignment at Manhattan Criminal Court on December 23, 2024 in New York City. Mangione, 26, was arraigned on state murder charges in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a Manhattan street on December 4. (Photo by Curtis Means-Pool/Getty Images)

The man who allegedly gunned down the CEO of UnitedHealthcare in the middle of Manhattan will appear in court on Friday. It is the first time Luigi Mangione has been in front of a judge since he was arraigned in December.

Mangione faces state murder and terror charges in New York, accused of killing Brian Thompson on Dec. 4, The Associated Press reported.

Thompson was shot in the back as he entered a hotel where a UnitedHealthcare shareholder meeting was being held, Fox News reported.

Maginone was indicted on 11 counts in New York and pleaded not guilty to the state charges, CNN reported.

The hearing is taking place in Manhattan and lawyers from both sides will give updates on the case. Judge Gregory Carro could set filing deadlines and possibly a trial date.

The maximum penalty for the charges is life in prison without parole, the AP reported.

He also faces federal charges, that could bring the death penalty. Mangione has yet to enter a plea in the federal case, CNN reported.

The state trial is expected to occur first as both the state and federal cases proceed in parallel.

Mangione faces separate charges in Pennsylvania where he was arrested for allegedly possessing an unlicensed firearm, forgery and providing false identification to police. A hearing on those charges was canceled, the AP reported.

He was found eating in an Altoona, Pennsylvania, McDonald’s after a week-long manhunt, CNN reported.

Mangione recently released a statement, his first since his arrest, on a website created by and linked to his law team. The statement read “I am overwhelmed by - and grateful for - everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support.

He continued writing, “Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions, as mail has flooded MDC (Manhattan Detention Complex) from across the country, and around the globe. While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive.”

He is currently being held in the same Brooklyn federal facility where Sam Bankman-Fried and Sean “Diddy” Combs are as they await trial.





