Trump indictment in Georgia: Harrison Floyd surrenders

Fulton County Jail Authorities guard the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (Alyssa Pointer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Harrison Floyd, the former executive director of Black Voices for Trump, turned himself in on Thursday to face charges after he and 18 others — including former President Donald Trump — were charged in an investigation into interference in the 2020 presidential election, WSB-TV reported.

>> Read more trending news

A grand jury last week indicted Floyd on charges of violating Georgia’s RICO Act, influencing witnesses and conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings.

In the indictment, authorities said Floyd arranged a meeting between Ruby Freeman, a Fulton County election worker, and publicist Trevian Kutti in January 2021. Authorities said Floyd and Kutti pressured Freeman to try to get her to say she was involved in election fraud, according to court records and WSB.

Rudy Giuliani concedes he made false statements about Georgia election workers

Kutti has also been charged as part of the yearslong investigation.

More than half of the 19 people charged in the election subversion case have turned themselves in to be booked and processed at Fulton County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.

What is Georgia’s RICO law and how does it apply to Donald Trump’s case?

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows surrendered on Thursday. One day earlier, Trump attorneys Chesebro, Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Ray Smith and former Georgia GOP officials Cathy Latham and David Shafer turned themselves in. On Tuesday, former Trump lawyer John Eastman and Atlanta-area bail bondsman Scott Hall surrendered at Fulton County Jail.

Trump is expected to surrender to authorities on Thursday. In a social media post, he denied any wrongdoing and said he would be arrested at 7:30 p.m.

The latest headlines:

2023 Cox Media Group

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash 2023!

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!