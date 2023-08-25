Trump campaign markets T-shirts, mugs, Koozies with mug shot hours after it was taken

Former President Donald Trump Surrenders To Fulton County Jail In Election Case ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 24: Former U.S. President Donald Trump boards his private airplane, also known as Trump Force One, as he departs Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after being booked at the Fulton County jail on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump surrendered to multiple charges related to an alleged plan to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images/Getty Images)

The Trump campaign was quick to move on fundraising opportunities as the former president’s historic mug shot was released by officials in Fulton Country Georgia.

A new variety of mug-shot-inspired merchandise appeared on Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign site Thursday night shortly after the photo taken at the Fulton County Jail was released to the public.

Former President Trump already marketing his mug shot merchandise pic.twitter.com/OvRtSJ18lp — esme murphy (@esmemurphy) August 25, 2023

While the tagline on the merchandise reads “NEVER SURRENDER,” Trump, himself, surrendered Thursday to authorities in Atlanta.

Trump turned himself in at the Fulton County jail on more than a dozen charges stemming from his efforts to reverse Georgia’s 2020 election results. He was released on a $200,000 bond.

The case is the fourth brought against Trump this year.

If you fancy products featuring Trump’s mug shot, you can pick up a short-sleeved or long-sleeved T-shirt for $34, a coffee mug for $25, and $15 beer Koozies.

Trump was not the only candidate apparently fundraising off of the former president’s arrest. President Joe Biden suggested on Thursday that “Apropos of nothing, I think today’s a great day to give to my campaign.”