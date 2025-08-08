Travel ease: Airports add family TSA lanes

Travelers take advantage of the new "family only" lane at the security checkpoint at John Wayne Airport on Monday, August 4, 2025, in Santa Ana, CA. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) launched the dedicated family lanes to, "unique challenges parents and their children may face when traveling and minimize their stress while maintaining the highest level of security." (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

Several airports around the country have opened security checkpoints designed for families.

Charlotte-Douglas International Airport and Orlando International Airport are among those offering the “Families on the Fly” campaign to make traveling with children aged 12 and under easier.

Parents do not have to have TSA PreCheck to take part in the program, The Los Angeles Times reported.

The initiative was announced last month "to enhance hospitality for families during the airport security screening experience."

As part of the program, families can experience:

Dedicated family lanes

Discounted TSA PreCheck fees for families

Dedicated TSA PreCheck lanes for members of the military and their families

The Department of Homeland Security said Charlotte and Orlando, along with the following airports, will have the family option:

John Wayne Orange County Airport in California

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu

Charleston International Airport

Jacksonville International Airport

Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport

Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport

Tampa International Airport

Tatiana Terry flew through Orlando with her family and said the way it had been was challenging.

“We come every year, and so we’re excited to go through the family lane this year, because we’ve never had an easy travel out of MCO before,” Terry told WFTV.

As for Orlando International Airport, MCO, and other airports had “informal practices to assist families” in the past, but the official TSA family lanes just started, a TSA spokesperson said in an email to WFTV.

