Transferring: Olivier Rioux, Florida’s 7-foot-9 center, enters portal

Florida redshirt freshman Olivier Rioux, a 7-foot-9 center, has decided to enter the transfer portal.

Olivier Rioux, at 7-foot-9 the tallest player ever to score in a college basketball game, has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

The University of Florida’s redshirt freshman made the announcement in a social media post on Tuesday.

“It’s truly hard to put into words what these last two years and this experience has meant to me,” Rioux wrote. “From being raised in the province of Quebec back home in Canada, to representing this incredible program, wearing these colors and competing at the highest level has been one of the greatest honors of my life.

“After taking time to reflect on my journey and what’s best for my future, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal.}

Rioux joined the Gators during the 2024-2025 season, WCJB reported.

Peter Yannopoulos, Rioux’s agent, confirmed the move to ESPN.

“He is in the portal,” Yannopoulos said. “Oli is excited and ready for the next steps in his journey.”

The window to transfer opens April 7 -- the day after the men’s national championship game is played -- and ends on April 21, USA Today reported.

Rioux redshirted as a freshman during Florida’s national championship run in 2025, ESPN reported.

He saw limited playing time during the 2025-2026 season, scoring seven points in 17 minutes, according to USA Today.

Despite his limited playing time, Rioux was a crowd favorite. When he dunked in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Prairie View A&M, the entire Florida bench cheered wildly, ESPN reported.

Rioux will have three years of eligibility remaining, according to the Gainesville Sun.

Rioux stood 6-foot-1 when he was 8 years old, the newspaper reported. He grew 10 more inches by the time he entered the sixth grade and topped 7 feet when he became a seventh-grader.

Rioux attended IMG Academy, a prep high school in Bradenton, Florida, before moving to the Gators, USA Today reported.

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