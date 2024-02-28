Thomas Kingston, husband of King Charles’ cousin Lady Gabriella, dies at 45

Thomas Kingston dies at 45 FILE PHOTO: WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 18: Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston leave after marrying in St George's Chapel on May 18, 2019 in Windsor, England. Kingston died Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. (Photo by Andrew Parsons - WPA Pool / Getty Images/Getty Images)

Thomas Kingston, the husband of Lady Gabriella Kingston and son-in-law of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, died Sunday, Buckingham Palace has announced.

>> Read more trending news

According to the BBC, the 45-year-old was found dead by emergency service personnel at an address in Gloucestershire on Sunday evening.

According to police, “The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.” An inquest is expected to be held, police said.

Lady Gabriella is the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. Prince Michael is the grandson of King George V and is the first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother,” read a statement released on behalf of Lady Gabriella, Thomas’ parents Jill and Martin Kingston, and his sisters, Joanna Connolly and Emma Murray, per People.

“Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family, and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing.”

Kingston was a director at the private equity firm Devonport Capital. He and Lady Gabriella married in 2019 at Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel, at a wedding with guests including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Prince Harry, according to the BBC.

King Charles and Queen Camilla sent their “most heartfelt thoughts and prayers” to Kingston’s family, a statement from Buckingham Palace read.

Kingston initially became prominent in royal circles as a boyfriend of Pippa Matthews, the younger sister of Kate Middleton, Vanity Fair reported. The couple ended their relationship in 2011.

© 2024 Cox Media Group