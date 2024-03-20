Third-grade teacher accused of using AI to create child erotica from yearbook photos

Artificial intelligence: A Florida teacher is accused of generating child pornography based on yearbook photographs of students. (Shutthiphong Chandaeng/iStock )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A third-grade science teacher is accused of using artificial intelligence to create child erotica based on yearbook photographs of students at the west-central Florida school, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Steven Guy Houser, 67, of New Port Richey, was arrested on Tuesday. Pasco County online court records indicate that Houser was charged with five counts of possession of obscene material that included the depiction of child pornography.

Houser is a teacher at Beacon Christian Academy in New Port Richey, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

After receiving a tip, deputies began an investigation and discovered that Houser was in possession of two photos and three videos featuring child pornography, according to WFTS-TV reported. The child pornography did not feature any students at the school.

According to the sheriff’s office, Houser also possessed child erotica generated by an AI computer program. He allegedly admitted to investigators that he used the yearbook photographs of three students to generate the images. The grades of the three students whose photographs were used to create the child erotica were unclear.

According to its website, Beacon Christian Academy has students from kindergarten through the fifth grade.

School officials did not answer a telephone call from the Times on Tuesday seeking comment about Houser’s arrest. It was unclear whether he was still employed at the school, according to the newspaper.

Houser was being held Tuesday at the Pasco County Jail, the Times reported. His bail information was not immediately available.

There are no reports of additional victims, the sheriff’s office said.

