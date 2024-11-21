Talking turkey: Thanksgiving hotlines open for the holidays

FILE PHOTO: Turkey hotlines are open to offer help in preparing holiday meals.

Whether this is your first Thanksgiving cooking the turkey or your 10th, you may have questions on how to prepare the centerpiece of the big meal.

Butterball has opened its “Turkey Talk-Line” to “answer your turkey questions.”

When you call 1-800-BUTTERBALL or text 844-877-3456 you’ll reach a turkey expert who can help you navigate preparing the bird.

The company also has several topics already on its website including how to thaw a turkey, make sure it’s done, how to carve up the bird and even recipes for all the leftovers.

Butterball is not the only game in town, however.

Jennie-O has its own panel of experts who can help you prepare the dinner, offer suggestions for wine or drink pairings and how to “avoid the most common kitchen disasters.”

Jennie-O’s hotline can be reached at 1-800-TURKEYS. The company also offers a live chat or text option. To reach someone by text, send “Jennieo” to 73876.





