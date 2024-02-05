‘Sweet Victory’: SpongeBob SquarePants to perform during Super Bowl

'Sweet Victory' SpongeBob and the gang are going to the Super Bowl. (Paramount)

SpongeBob SquarePants will be having one “Sweet Victory” no matter which team wins Super Bowl 58.

The animated characters from the long-running cartoon will be part of the “alternate telecast” of the Super Bowl that will be airing on Nickelodeon on Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m., called “Super Bowl LVIII Live from Bikini Bottom,” Nickelodeon parent company Paramount said.

The game will include an “opening segment from Allegiant Stadium re-creating SpongeBob’s iconic ‘Sweet Victory’ performance.”

Once the game starts, it will include “enhanced graphics and advanced augmented reality, bringing the historic Slime-filled telecast to SpongeBob SquarePants’ undersea home.”

SpongeBob and Patrick Starr will join CBS Sports personalities helping to call the game. Sandy Cheeks will report from the sideline and Larry the Lobster will have live commentary, Paramount said.

'Sweet Victory' SpongeBob and Patrick will help call the Super Bowl. (Paramount)

Other characters, such as Dora the Explorer and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, will also make appearances during the broadcast.

There will also be shows airing on Nickelodeon leading up to and after Super Bowl Sunday geared toward younger football fans:

“SpongeBob’s Super Bowl Party,” Feb. 5 at 7 p.m.

“NFL Slimetime ‘Super Bowl Preview,’” Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

“NFL Slimetime at Super Bowl,” Feb. 11, 11:30 a.m. (simulcast on CBS and Paramount +)

“NFL Slimetime ‘Super Bowl LVIII Slimelights’” Feb. 12, 7 p.m.

“NFL Slimetime ‘Post Super Bowl,’” Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m.

You asked for it. You got it.



Sweet Victory will kick off @Nickelodeon's presentation of Super Bowl LVIII next Sunday 🧽 🎺 🏈 pic.twitter.com/xvQN4fa8mh — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 1, 2024





