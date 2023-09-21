Suspect in Illinois family murders dies in fiery car wreck in Oklahoma

Suspect in Illinois deaths killed A suspect in the shooting deaths of a suburban Chicago family died in a fiery crash Wednesday in Oklahoma, The Associated Press is reporting. (kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Nathaniel Huey Jr., 32, of Streamwood, Illinois, was a suspect in the weekend deaths of Alberto Rolon, Zoraida Bartolomei and their two sons, ages 7 and 9. The bodies of the family and their three dogs were found Sunday in their Romeoville, Illinois, home after police received a call for a welfare check.

Romeoville is about 30 miles southwest of Chicago.

According to Romeoville Police Deputy Chief Chris Burne, law enforcement authorities know of a relationship between the victims and Huey.

While Burne would not discuss it, he said investigators have also developed a possible motive for the killings.

Huey was spotted near Catoosa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday, and tried to elude police who were trying to pull him over. He crashed his vehicle which then caught fire, the AP reported.

“Officers on scene heard two noises, believed to be gunshots. A female, with a gunshot wound, was located and removed from the passenger side of the vehicle and is listed in critical condition,” Burne said. A man with a gunshot wound was found deceased on the driver side, he said. The man, Burne said, is Huey.

The woman, described as having a relationship to Huey and who had been identified as a person of interest in the shootings, “was reported by family as a missing/endangered person out of Streamwood, Illinois,” Burne said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.



