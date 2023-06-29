Supreme Court rules against universities in affirmative action challenge

Supreme Court The U.S. Supreme Court building is seen on January 26, 2022 in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, File)

The Supreme Court on Thursday found that affirmative action policies at a pair of universities violate the Fourteenth Amendment.

In a 6-3 decision, the court struck down policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina that gave preference to some applicants based on their race.

“Many universities have for too long wrongly concluded that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned, but the color of their skin,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the court’s majority opinion. “This Nation’s constitutional history does not tolerate that choice.”

Justices heard arguments over the long-standing policies at Harvard and UNC in October. The nonprofit Students for Fair Admissions sued both schools separately, accusing them of discriminating against Asian Americans with their affirmative action policies. The group also accused UNC of discriminating against white people.

The court has previously heard several challenges to racial preference in school admissions. Most recently, in 2016, it narrowly upheld a University of Texas program that considered race during the application process, according to The Associated Press.

