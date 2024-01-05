File: U.S. Supreme Court Supreme Court to decide whether Trump can be kept off the 2024 presidential ballot (Douglas Rissing/Getty Images)

The Supreme Court said it will make a decision about whether former President Donald Trump can be kept off the 2024 presidential ballot over the 14th amendment on Friday.

>> Read more trending news

The Supreme Court agreed to take up the case that started in Colorado over Trump’s role in the events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol. according to The Associated Press.

Arguments are expected to be heard at the beginning of February, the AP reported.

It will be the first time the Supreme Court will be considering the meaning and reach of the 14th Amendment. The 14th Amendment barrs people who had “engaged in insurrection” from holding office, according to the AP. It was an amendment adopted in 1868 after the Civil War and has rarely been used. The Supreme Court has not had any previous event to interpret the 14th Amendment.

© 2024 Cox Media Group