Space Ghost’s voice, George Lowe, dies

FILE PHOTO: George Lowe, voice of Space Ghost during Dragon*Con 2006 - Day One at Atlanta Marriott Marquis in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. He died on March 2. (Photo by Frank Mullen/WireImage)

You may not know George Lowe’s name but you know his voice if you have seen Space Ghost.

Lowe died Sunday at the age of 67.

He gave his voice to the iconic character on the show “Space Ghost Coast to Coast,” several episodes of “Robot Chicken” and the video game “The Grinch” for which he provided the narration, according to IMDB.

Writer Will Harris announced Lowe’s death on social media.

Just learned from one of his friends that George Lowe, voice of the titular character from Space Ghost: Coast to Coast, has died. R.I.P., George



A cause of death was not provided.

His friend “Marvelous Marvin” Boon paid tribute to the voice actor on social media, writing that he was ‘beyond devastated” and adding that Lowe died after a “long illness.”

I'm beyond devastated. My Zobanian brother and best friend for over 40 years, George Lowe, has passed away after a long... Posted by Marvelous Marvin on Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Lowe was born in Dunedin, Florida, where he got his start on the radio at a central Florida station at the age of 15.

He was a voice artist for TBS and Cartoon Network in the 1980s and 1990s when he became the voice of Space Ghost for the talk show parody “Space Ghost Coast to Coast” where the animated character would interview live-action celebrities much like late-night talk shows, Deadline reported.

That gig was spun off to other shows and movies with his latest go as part of Max’s “Jellystone” in February 2024.

He would also appear as Space Ghost, in costume, at events, IGN reported.

